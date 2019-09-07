Isra Vision (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Isra Vision (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IRAVF opened at $33.83 on Wednesday.

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

