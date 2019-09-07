ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 508,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of ITT by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 241,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 861,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

