JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE:JKS opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.74 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

