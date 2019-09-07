John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.52. 185,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,990,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,321,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 825,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.