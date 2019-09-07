John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.855-1.885 billion.

Shares of JW/A traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. 391,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

