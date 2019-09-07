Johns Lyng Group Ltd (JLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Shares of JLG opened at A$1.80 ($1.28) on Friday. Johns Lyng Group has a 1-year low of A$0.77 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of A$2.02 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of $399.99 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.42.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

