Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 277,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,777. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

