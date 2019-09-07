JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,353.21 ($43.82).

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,538 ($46.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,273.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Insiders have acquired 30,251 shares of company stock worth $99,405,145 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.