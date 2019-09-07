Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.32.

KPTI opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 413,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,866,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 517,464 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

