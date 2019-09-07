Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Purchases $18,547.18 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $18,547.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,024.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KDP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,576. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

