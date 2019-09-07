Kevin Frija Buys 221,500 Shares of VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) CEO Kevin Frija acquired 221,500 shares of VPR Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,399,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Frija also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Frija bought 210,000 shares of VPR Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Kevin Frija bought 275,000 shares of VPR Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Kevin Frija bought 135,000 shares of VPR Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Kevin Frija bought 963,860 shares of VPR Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $57,831.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Kevin Frija bought 124,500 shares of VPR Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $8,715.00.

Shares of VPRB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. VPR Brands LP has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

