Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 491,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

