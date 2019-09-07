Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

KSFTF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97.

Kingfisher Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

