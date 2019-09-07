KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Up to $25.79

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $25.79. KKR & Co Inc shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 2,178,037 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 208,930 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 40.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 324,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

