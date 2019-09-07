Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $47.09

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.09. Kohl’s shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 4,680,739 shares trading hands.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

