Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.93

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.28. Koovs shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 280,736 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

About Koovs (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.