Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 388,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 205,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

