Korea Investment CORP Acquires 600 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Ctrip.Com International worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at about $87,080,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3,758.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,871,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at about $51,867,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at about $7,683,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of CTRP stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

