Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 435,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 218.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 84.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

