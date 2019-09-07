Korea Investment CORP Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,305 shares of company stock worth $2,211,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 838,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $79.29.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

