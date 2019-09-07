Korea Investment CORP Has $8.87 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,803. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

