Korea Investment CORP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,192,000 after buying an additional 178,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus upped their target price on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.64.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.50. 822,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

