Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,303. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

