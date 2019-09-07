Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Nielsen worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,069,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

