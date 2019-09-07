Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.