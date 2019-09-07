Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.05.

KHC stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

