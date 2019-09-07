Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Holdings Lessened by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 14.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after acquiring an additional 312,446 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $2,421,764.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 1,110,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

