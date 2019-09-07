Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 199,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 314,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.