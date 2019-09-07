Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock remained flat at $$54.58 during midday trading on Friday. 6,561,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.