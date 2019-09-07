Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 254 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. 2,443,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,843. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

