Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $165,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 4,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

