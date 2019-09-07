Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($9.28).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.55) to GBX 727 ($9.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,055.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 680.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,414 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total transaction of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

