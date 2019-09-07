LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Trading 5.4% Higher

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.58, 281,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 359,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.