Laura Waitz Sells 1,875 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $48,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 2,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

