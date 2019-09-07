LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.66 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $6,767.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.01291574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 627,896,134 coins and its circulating supply is 265,622,824 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

