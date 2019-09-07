Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.83).

LGEN opened at GBX 232.10 ($3.03) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider John Kingman bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £4,281.28 ($5,594.25). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Insiders bought 3,527 shares of company stock valued at $888,181 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

