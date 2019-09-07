Leonard Simpson Sells 1,000 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,934 shares in the company, valued at $841,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $287.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 60.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

