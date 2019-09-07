LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $89.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,953. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,015,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

