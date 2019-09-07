Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00010030 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, CoinEgg and Huobi. Lisk has a market cap of $124.85 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 135,034,633 coins and its circulating supply is 119,938,220 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinbe, COSS, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Huobi, BitBay, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

