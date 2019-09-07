Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

