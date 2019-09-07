Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Up 9%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) shares shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.35, 843,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 564,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOMA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $76,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $182,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.