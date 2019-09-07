Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will report sales of $54.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.65 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $203.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.04 million to $208.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $239.90 million, with estimates ranging from $219.68 million to $254.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LONE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of LONE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 27,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,773. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

