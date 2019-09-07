Loren L. Mcfarland Acquires 1,000 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 207,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,440. The firm has a market cap of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $287.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15,943.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 548,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.