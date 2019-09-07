Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.93. The company had a trading volume of 760,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,181.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,160.42. The firm has a market cap of $819.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,245 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.