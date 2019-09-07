Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $2,136,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 979,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $100.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

