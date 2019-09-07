Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 13,180 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,983,870 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.59. 2,307,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

