LPL Financial LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,455,000 after purchasing an additional 144,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.95.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.54. 1,442,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,179. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $162.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

