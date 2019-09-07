LPL Financial LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 44,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

