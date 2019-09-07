LPL Financial LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

