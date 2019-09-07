LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

PZA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 166,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

